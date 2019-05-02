Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Kraning. View Sign Obituary

Elsie Kraning of Kamloops, BC passed away on March 26, 2019 peacefully in the Royal Inland Hospital, just 45 days short of her 95th birthday.



Elsie was born in Durham, England on May 10, 1924 and immigrated to Canada in 1926 with her parents Margaret and John Meynell, where they settled in Ardrossan, Alberta.



Elsie was predeceased by two sisters Hilda and Francis and four brothers Walter, John, Benjamin and Thomas and her husband William and her grandson Jamey.



Elsie is survived by her daughters Marilyn (Danny) Kolton and Patsy (David) Switzer, as well as numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids. As well Elsie has one sole surviving sister Mary (Merv) Hannah.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Church of St. Paul, 4464 Barriere Town Rd., Barriere, BC at 11:00 am, with a celebration of life afterwards. This day would have been Elsie's 95th birthday

Published in Kamloops This Week on May 2, 2019

