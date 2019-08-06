Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Louise Corbin. View Sign Obituary

June 26, 1924 – July 21, 2019



Elsie Louise (Elisa) Corbin drew her final breath at Kelowna General Hospital on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



She was born in Rosthern, Saskatchewan to loving parents Mary and David Hamm. At the age of 10, Elsie moved with her family to Kamloops, BC. Here she met Russell Corbin whom she would later marry in 1946 and with whom she would raise their two daughters. Elsie and Russ lived in Kamloops for all 63 years of their marriage and Elisa remained there until she relocated to Kelowna only three weeks before she died.



She is survived by daughters Shelley Corbin (Ronn Boeur) and Cathy (Bob) Johnson, grandchildren Georin (Andria) Costello, Timothy Costello (Melanie), Kaley Johnson (Ben Kirk) and Reed (Theresa) Johnson, great-granddaughters Kennedy and Thea Kirk, nephew Mark Hamm, niece Mary Hamm and several cousins and second cousins.



She was predeceased by her husband Russell, her brother Walter, her parents David and Mary Hamm and her infant sister Frieda.



Elisa's abiding wish was to see and be with them again in the warm ambiance of a Hawaiian-like sun. We trust that her prayers have been answered.



Many thanks to the paramedics (Doug and Chris) and the many doctors, nurses and staff at Kelowna General Hospital who saw mom through her difficult last days.



No funeral service will be held.



In remembrance of Elisa, a gathering of family and friends is planned for a day in early autumn. Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 6, 2019

