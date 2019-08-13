Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Rose Margaret DeNeef. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

February 10, 1937 - August 6, 2019



It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mom Elsie on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. She was born on February 10, 1937 in Saint John, New Brunswick. Elsie was predeceased by her parents William Arseneau and Helen Arseneau. Mom was one of nine siblings, all from the East Coast of Canada.



Leaving the East Coast after she met and married Gerald DeNeef, they made their home in Kamloops. In later years, mom lived in Spruce Grove and Maple Ridge before returning back to Kamloops to be near family.



Elsie is survived by her three daughters Debbie (Jerry) Jones, Elizabeth (Dave) Williams, Karen (Ken) Wilk, grandchildren Christine (Joey) Legualt, Kevin (Becky) Kwitkowski, Lyndsay (Toby) King, Tyler (Darcy) Wilk, great-grandchildren Sophie, Abbey, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Kipton and Hudson.



Elsie also leaves many extended family members and dear friends. One of them being Louse Pehota, a friendship over the past 50 years, still sharing stories and visits in the last days.



Mom was a passionate volunteer. She loved being part of the Food Bank, Senior Centre and Crime Stoppers. There she met many new friends whom she spent many hours laughing and socializing with.



At Mom's request, there will be no formal gathering.



She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.



The family would like to thank all the health care people that have looked after mom over the last ten months and a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Arduini, Dr. McKenney and the 4th floor nursing staff for their compassion and professionalism toward both mom and our family during this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kamloops Food Bank and Crime Stoppers in mom's name.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com February 10, 1937 - August 6, 2019It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mom Elsie on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. She was born on February 10, 1937 in Saint John, New Brunswick. Elsie was predeceased by her parents William Arseneau and Helen Arseneau. Mom was one of nine siblings, all from the East Coast of Canada.Leaving the East Coast after she met and married Gerald DeNeef, they made their home in Kamloops. In later years, mom lived in Spruce Grove and Maple Ridge before returning back to Kamloops to be near family.Elsie is survived by her three daughters Debbie (Jerry) Jones, Elizabeth (Dave) Williams, Karen (Ken) Wilk, grandchildren Christine (Joey) Legualt, Kevin (Becky) Kwitkowski, Lyndsay (Toby) King, Tyler (Darcy) Wilk, great-grandchildren Sophie, Abbey, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Kipton and Hudson.Elsie also leaves many extended family members and dear friends. One of them being Louse Pehota, a friendship over the past 50 years, still sharing stories and visits in the last days.Mom was a passionate volunteer. She loved being part of the Food Bank, Senior Centre and Crime Stoppers. There she met many new friends whom she spent many hours laughing and socializing with.At Mom's request, there will be no formal gathering.She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.The family would like to thank all the health care people that have looked after mom over the last ten months and a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Arduini, Dr. McKenney and the 4th floor nursing staff for their compassion and professionalism toward both mom and our family during this difficult time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kamloops Food Bank and Crime Stoppers in mom's name.Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close