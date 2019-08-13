February 10, 1937 - August 6, 2019
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mom Elsie on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. She was born on February 10, 1937 in Saint John, New Brunswick. Elsie was predeceased by her parents William Arseneau and Helen Arseneau. Mom was one of nine siblings, all from the East Coast of Canada.
Leaving the East Coast after she met and married Gerald DeNeef, they made their home in Kamloops. In later years, mom lived in Spruce Grove and Maple Ridge before returning back to Kamloops to be near family.
Elsie is survived by her three daughters Debbie (Jerry) Jones, Elizabeth (Dave) Williams, Karen (Ken) Wilk, grandchildren Christine (Joey) Legualt, Kevin (Becky) Kwitkowski, Lyndsay (Toby) King, Tyler (Darcy) Wilk, great-grandchildren Sophie, Abbey, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Kipton and Hudson.
Elsie also leaves many extended family members and dear friends. One of them being Louse Pehota, a friendship over the past 50 years, still sharing stories and visits in the last days.
Mom was a passionate volunteer. She loved being part of the Food Bank, Senior Centre and Crime Stoppers. There she met many new friends whom she spent many hours laughing and socializing with.
At Mom's request, there will be no formal gathering.
She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
The family would like to thank all the health care people that have looked after mom over the last ten months and a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Arduini, Dr. McKenney and the 4th floor nursing staff for their compassion and professionalism toward both mom and our family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kamloops Food Bank and Crime Stoppers in mom's name.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 13, 2019