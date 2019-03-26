Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Jennifer Lizzi. View Sign

On March 21, 2019 our beloved wife, mom, nonna, sister, aunt and friend Emma Jennifer Lizzi (née Buttazzoni), with her family at her side, peacefully passed into the hands of her Lord.



Emma was born on January 3, 1942 in Postumia, Italy. She along with her family immigrated to Canada in 1951. Her family lived in Lethbridge, Alberta where she grew up and eventually met the love of her life Enzo Lizzi.



In 1961, she and Enzo married in Lethbridge and began their new life together where their first child Rose was born. The young family made their journey, along with several longtime friends to Kamloops in 1965.



Together they pursued and embraced their new life here in Kamloops, their new home. In Kamloops, they had three other children, Lisa, Laura and Victor. Emma was always by the side of her husband Enzo, as he worked to build his dreams for their family.



She became a member of several organizations: the Can Ital Ladies, Kamloops Multi Cultural Society and the Catholic Women's League to name a few. She played a big part in the upbringing of her children and spent countless hours volunteering at their schools, with their teams and providing hot meals to young children who came to her home.



Emma's passions included many travels with friends and family. She also loved summertime when she could be busy in her beautiful gardens and yard. During the hockey season, she joined Enzo to watch and cheer for the Kamloops Blazers from their dedicated seats.



Her warmth, compassion and laughter touched so many as she became a "nonna" to so many but her greatest joy was her seven grandchildren. She spent time helping raise all of them. It filled her heart with joy and pride to have had those experiences. She helped mould the character of each child.



Emma is survived by her loving husband Enzo of 58 years, daughters Rose (Robert) Roy, Lisa (Michael) Lizzi-Davidson, Laura Lizzi, Victor (Kim Schurack) Lizzi, her sister Maria Buttazzoni, her brother George (Heather) Buttazzoni, nephew Christopher Buttazzoni and his family as well as her extended family in Italy and Australia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cecely and Annan Roy, Lydia and Reid Davidson, Ethan Panasiuk, Alessandro and Serena Lizzi. Emma is predeceased by her father Luigi and her mother Adele Buttazzoni.



A special thanks from our family to those amazing angels of Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House, the nurses at Royal Inland Hospital, Dr. Miranda DuPreez, Dr. Brennan Arduini, Dr. Garba, Dr. Scott Montgomery, Dr. Ruth Farren, Hospital Spiritual Leader Viktor Gundel and Father Paul Simms, Monseigneur Desmond, Father Fred Weisbeck, Father Derrrick Cameron and Sisters Analisa and Ermilyn.



She is at peace now with the angels and saints where there is no more pain. The garden she has entered is that of life everlasting.

Should friends desire, donations to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops V2E 2S9 would be most appreciated in her memory.



Prayers will be recited on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.



The Reverend Father Paul Simms will celebrate the Funeral Mass on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.



