July 8, 1936 - December 31, 2019
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Enrico Rizzetto during the early morning hours of December 31, 2019.
Enrico is survived by his wife Laura, children Luca, Christina and Claudia and grandchildren Nathan and Martina.
Prayers will be recited for Enrico on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish, 2797 Sunset Drive, Kamloops.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 2, 2020