1961 - 2019
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Alfred Bresser.
It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of our brother Eric Bresser, who fought a long and hard battle with cancer.
He was predeceased by his brother Ken and survived by his two sisters Diamond and Debbie and two daughters.
Eric was extremely strong willed and a perfectionist, who enjoyed trucking alongside his brother, fishing and gardening. He taught us many things and stood by the saying, "If you're going to do it, do it right or don't do it at all." We all live by this motto in his memory.
We love you Eric. May you be at peace.
There will be a family a gathering at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 11, 2019