Mr. Eric John Wenzel passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 85 in the comfort of his home in Kamloops.

Eric is survived by his loving children Karl Wenzel, Marie Cupello, Carol Wenzel, and Connie Whaley. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Anthony Cupello, Angela Cupello and son David, Kristy Whaley, Karri Whaley (Ryan) and sons Nolan and Cooper, and Mike Whaley.

Eric was predeceased by his loving wife Jeannette (2015) and sons Mark (2013) and Mike (1993).

Eric was a kind and generous soul who had many friends and was much loved. He loved his dog buddies, and their companionship brought him comfort and many smiles. He was well known and respected, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He will be dearly missed.

Due to restrictions Prayers and Mass will be a private family celebration held at St. John Vianney Church. However we ask those who knew Eric to keep him and the family in their thoughts and prayers. We will be having a more public celebration of his life at a later date.

Should friends desire, donations to the Heart and Stroke or Kidney Foundations would be appreciated in Eric's memory.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
