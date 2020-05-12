Ernest Theodore Erickson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
First born son of John and Thelma December 13, 1936 in Kamloops, BC, is now rejoicing with his Lord and Saviour.

E.T. went home May 3, 2020 while in Salmon Arm Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Jack and Martha Woolford), his three cherished daughters Joanne (Matthew), Shelley and April (Brian). He is also survived by his amazing grandchildren Dillon, Adrian, Jacob, Kyah, Emma and Brianne. Ernie was blessed with four younger brothers but predeceased by both Sydney and Ed.

Left to mourn him are Ed's wife Norma, Jerry (Ruby), Sandy (Ping), as well as his Woolford brothers Harry (Kathleen), Randy (Tracey) and his numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

His favourite pastimes in recent years were creating beautiful wood carvings and cheering for his beloved Chase Heat. He took strength in the fellowship of his church family.

A celebration of Ernie's well lived adventurous life will take place at a later time. Please watch for the announcement.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ernie's name may be made to the Shuswap Lake Hospital Foundation, Box 265, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4N3, ShuswapHospital Foundation.org

Share condolences and memories of Ernie through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved