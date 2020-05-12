First born son of John and Thelma December 13, 1936 in Kamloops, BC, is now rejoicing with his Lord and Saviour.
E.T. went home May 3, 2020 while in Salmon Arm Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Jack and Martha Woolford), his three cherished daughters Joanne (Matthew), Shelley and April (Brian). He is also survived by his amazing grandchildren Dillon, Adrian, Jacob, Kyah, Emma and Brianne. Ernie was blessed with four younger brothers but predeceased by both Sydney and Ed.
Left to mourn him are Ed's wife Norma, Jerry (Ruby), Sandy (Ping), as well as his Woolford brothers Harry (Kathleen), Randy (Tracey) and his numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
His favourite pastimes in recent years were creating beautiful wood carvings and cheering for his beloved Chase Heat. He took strength in the fellowship of his church family.
A celebration of Ernie's well lived adventurous life will take place at a later time. Please watch for the announcement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ernie's name may be made to the Shuswap Lake Hospital Foundation, Box 265, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4N3, ShuswapHospital Foundation.org
Share condolences and memories of Ernie through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com
E.T. went home May 3, 2020 while in Salmon Arm Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary (Jack and Martha Woolford), his three cherished daughters Joanne (Matthew), Shelley and April (Brian). He is also survived by his amazing grandchildren Dillon, Adrian, Jacob, Kyah, Emma and Brianne. Ernie was blessed with four younger brothers but predeceased by both Sydney and Ed.
Left to mourn him are Ed's wife Norma, Jerry (Ruby), Sandy (Ping), as well as his Woolford brothers Harry (Kathleen), Randy (Tracey) and his numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
His favourite pastimes in recent years were creating beautiful wood carvings and cheering for his beloved Chase Heat. He took strength in the fellowship of his church family.
A celebration of Ernie's well lived adventurous life will take place at a later time. Please watch for the announcement.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ernie's name may be made to the Shuswap Lake Hospital Foundation, Box 265, Salmon Arm, BC, V1E 4N3, ShuswapHospital Foundation.org
Share condolences and memories of Ernie through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 12 to May 13, 2020.