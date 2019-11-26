Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ervin Henry Redekop. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ervin Henry Redekop on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Victoria General Hospital.



Ervin was born on May 28, 1932 in Chilliwack, BC to William and Mary Redekop. He was the third child of a family which included six boys and one girl. Ervin initially grew up in Sardis, BC. After elementary school, the family moved to Aldergrove.



His upbringing was typically Mennonite. Ervin graduated from the Mennonite Educational Institute and then from UBC where he earned his teaching diploma in 1957. He taught at various BC schools and retired from public school teaching in Kamloops.



In 1958, Ervin married Joan (Alexis). Alexis was trained as a psychiatric nurse and later became a nursing instructor and finished her career at Royal Inland Hospital.



Following Ervin and Alexis's retirements, they had the opportunity to teach English in China where they completed five terms of work.

Ervin was predeceased by Alexis and their son Daniel. Left to honour Ervin are his daughter Karen (husband Tony and granddaughter Jordan), sons Eric and James and brothers Harold (Max) and Len.



The family would like to thank the staff at Victoria General for their care and understanding during this difficult process.



A Memorial tea will be held for Ervin on Sunday, December 8, 2919 at 2:00 pm at Southwest Community Church, 700 Hugh Allan Drive, Kamloops.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Road, Abbotsford. Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 26, 2019

