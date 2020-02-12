We are sad to announce the passing of Esther Elsa (Krueger) Howard, age 92, of Kamloops on February 4, 2020.
Esther is survived by one brother John Krueger, her husband of 64 years Lloyd Howard, her four children (Judy, Lloydene, David, Conrad), seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Esther always loved her family and her faith in her savior Jesus Christ made her a strong woman.
She will be missed.
A family graveside service will take place now and a celebration of life in the spring.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020