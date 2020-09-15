It is with great sadness that the family of Ethel Fowles announce her passing on September 5, 2020 at the age of 85 in Quesnel, BC with family at her side.
Ethel is survived by her loving children, son Stephen Fowles and daughter Debbie (Darrell) Dinsdale. Ethel will be remembered and loved by her five grandsons: Jason Fowles, Justin (Chelsea) Fowles, Chris (Sabrina) Dinsdale, Cameron (Olivia) Dinsdale and Cole Dinsdale along with the newest family member, great grandson Colin Dinsdale. She is also remembered by Linda Fowles, her brother Marvin (Gerry-Lou) Christianson, sisters-in-law Enes Christianson, Judy Fowles and Ethel Busch as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ethel was predeceased by her loving husband Jack in 2001. Jack's sudden death was very hard on Ethel but her love for her family and friends gave her the strength to carry on.
Ethel was born November 7, 1934 in Hythe, Alberta. As a young child her family moved to Prince George, BC and then to Kamloops, BC in 1950. Ethel graduated from Kamloops High School in 1952 and then went on to St. Ann's Academy and took business classes. In her early years, Ethel worked for Woolworths, the City of Kamloops and then BC Hydro.
Ethel met Jack and they married on March 17, 1956 in Kamloops. It is there that they built a life together and raised their children. Ethel's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and especially the grandsons once they came along.
When Ethel's health declined, her children decided to move her to Dunrovin Lodge in Quesnel where she could receive the care she needed and be close to her daughter, Debbie.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on September 21, 2020 at the Kamloops Cemetery followed by a tea/service at 12:00 pm at the Coast Kamloops Hotel (1250 Rogers Way). Due to Covid 19 we are limited to the number of people who can attend by invitation only.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Ethel to the Alzheimer's Society of BC at www.alzheimerbc.org
or call toll free 1-800-667-3742.
The family would like to thank Dunrovin Lodge for the care they provided for Ethel over the past two and a half years.
"Love you forever"
Condolences may be expressed atwww.schoeningfuneralservice.com