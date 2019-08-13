Guest Book View Sign Obituary

September 26, 1944 - August 3, 2019



It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Gene Campbell on August 3, 2019 in Black Pines, BC at the age of 74 years.



Gene will be deeply missed by his wife of 53 years Donna, daughter Denise (Darren), son Colin (Bobbi), and grandchildren Devin, Jordan, Dylan and Emilee.



Gene joined the Navy at a young age where he served as a radio operator. This then led him to a career with BC Tel, where he worked for over 30 years.



Gene's biggest enjoyment in life were his animals and the bond he shared with them. He was an avid dart player, and also enjoyed fishing, quadding and travelling to Mexico where he could practice his Spanish. He was a smart, opinionated, hard-working man who was rarely idle. If he wasn't fixing something or puttering around the yard, he would be found relaxing by the fire pit, listening to his music with his dog Joey. This was his happy place, a spot for the family to gather, a place that will now hold fond memories of a man we loved.



As per Gene's wishes, there will be no funeral service.



