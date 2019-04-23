Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia “Jennie” Williamson. View Sign Obituary

October 17, 1930 - April 7, 2019



Although deeply saddened by the loss of our loving mother Eugenia "Jennie" Williamson (née Latocki) on April 7, 2019, she is finally at peace.



Jennie was born on October 17, 1930 to Magdeline and Paul Latocki in Winnipeg, MB. She enjoyed many years of good health before enduring multiple health issues.



She is survived by her husband Ray, sister Elsie, children Lynne (Mike) and Tom (Melinda), grandchildren Ben (Melea), Katie (Adam), Lindsay (Tyler) and Brad (Libby), and great-grandchildren Ruby, Theodora, Phillipa and Paige.



Jennie met her husband Ray while she was working as a nurse in Lynn Lake, MB. They were married in Brooklyn, MB on

October 16, 1954 and moved to North Vancouver, BC where Jennie worked as a nurse at the Lionsgate Hospital and Ray worked as a helicopter engineer. They moved to Kamloops in 1962 where Jennie worked at Royal Inland Hospital.



Jennie was known for her love of walking, gardening and her grandchildren. Family was important to Jennie. She and Ray were always at every practice, game and performance to support their grandchildren.



They all have wonderful memories of time spent with Jennie.



She travelled to many places with Ray. Thailand was one of their favourites, where they enjoyed banana pancakes and nice beaches. Jennie and Ray often took their four grandchildren to Parksville where she would let them eat as much sherbert as they possibly could.



As Jennie was from Winnipeg, she loved Winnie the Pooh. Author A. A. Milne wrote, "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."



Special thank you to Rae Anderson for providing Jennie with such wonderful care and treating her as though she was her family.



A celebration of life will be held in the summer in Parksville.



Donations can be made to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Jennie's honour, where she volunteered for many years.



Condolences may be sent to the family at October 17, 1930 - April 7, 2019Although deeply saddened by the loss of our loving mother Eugenia "Jennie" Williamson (née Latocki) on April 7, 2019, she is finally at peace.Jennie was born on October 17, 1930 to Magdeline and Paul Latocki in Winnipeg, MB. She enjoyed many years of good health before enduring multiple health issues.She is survived by her husband Ray, sister Elsie, children Lynne (Mike) and Tom (Melinda), grandchildren Ben (Melea), Katie (Adam), Lindsay (Tyler) and Brad (Libby), and great-grandchildren Ruby, Theodora, Phillipa and Paige.Jennie met her husband Ray while she was working as a nurse in Lynn Lake, MB. They were married in Brooklyn, MB onOctober 16, 1954 and moved to North Vancouver, BC where Jennie worked as a nurse at the Lionsgate Hospital and Ray worked as a helicopter engineer. They moved to Kamloops in 1962 where Jennie worked at Royal Inland Hospital.Jennie was known for her love of walking, gardening and her grandchildren. Family was important to Jennie. She and Ray were always at every practice, game and performance to support their grandchildren.They all have wonderful memories of time spent with Jennie.She travelled to many places with Ray. Thailand was one of their favourites, where they enjoyed banana pancakes and nice beaches. Jennie and Ray often took their four grandchildren to Parksville where she would let them eat as much sherbert as they possibly could.As Jennie was from Winnipeg, she loved Winnie the Pooh. Author A. A. Milne wrote, "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."Special thank you to Rae Anderson for providing Jennie with such wonderful care and treating her as though she was her family.A celebration of life will be held in the summer in Parksville.Donations can be made to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Jennie's honour, where she volunteered for many years.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close