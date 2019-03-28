Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva (Popp) Hannis. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eva Hannis (née Popp) on March 22, 2019 at the age of 86 at Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops, BC.



Survived by cherished daughter Peggy King (Rob Burt) and adopted daughter Anne (John) Emerson (née Parkinson). Also survived by her beloved grandchildren Therese and (Jeff) Harrison, Abigail King (Bryce Galisky), Benjamin and (Vanna King), Tyler (Kayla) Page, sister Kay Berker, brother Matt (Sharon) Popp, sister-in-law Ruth Popp, brother-in-law Ted (Marilyn) Hannis. Also left behind are many nieces and nephews and eleven cherished great-grandchildren.



Predeceased by her parents Martin and Elisabeta Popp and her loving husband William (Bud) Hannis, daughter Shirleen Page (née Hannis), brother Willy Popp, brother Martin Popp, brother-in-law Helmut Berker and nephew Martin Popp.



Eva was born in Zemun, Yugoslavia on October 4, 1932. Mom was a homemaker and also helped Dad (Bud) with his construction business and was a loving mother to her two girls. She loved to work in her vegetable gardens and her beautiful flower gardens that she took much pride in. As a couple in the early years, they loved to go fishing on the small lakes in the Kamloops area and then once they bought the cabin in Scotch Creek, they enjoyed fishing on Shuswap Lake. She was the one that always caught the fish and always caught the biggest ones. They were always cruising up the lake to go boat camping and spent many hours on the lake in the boat with family in tow eating her famous potato salad. This was one of her many signature dishes that we all loved. Eva and Bud took many trips together with family to sunny destinations as she loved being in the sun, with Hawaii being her favourite.



She will be greatly missed but we know that she is pain free and in a better place. We have many beautiful memories that we hold close to our heart.



Please help us celebrate her adventurous life at Kamloops Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow after service at Hillside Cemetery.



Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Canadian Alzheimer's Society. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eva Hannis (née Popp) on March 22, 2019 at the age of 86 at Gemstone Care Centre in Kamloops, BC.Survived by cherished daughter Peggy King (Rob Burt) and adopted daughter Anne (John) Emerson (née Parkinson). Also survived by her beloved grandchildren Therese and (Jeff) Harrison, Abigail King (Bryce Galisky), Benjamin and (Vanna King), Tyler (Kayla) Page, sister Kay Berker, brother Matt (Sharon) Popp, sister-in-law Ruth Popp, brother-in-law Ted (Marilyn) Hannis. Also left behind are many nieces and nephews and eleven cherished great-grandchildren.Predeceased by her parents Martin and Elisabeta Popp and her loving husband William (Bud) Hannis, daughter Shirleen Page (née Hannis), brother Willy Popp, brother Martin Popp, brother-in-law Helmut Berker and nephew Martin Popp.Eva was born in Zemun, Yugoslavia on October 4, 1932. Mom was a homemaker and also helped Dad (Bud) with his construction business and was a loving mother to her two girls. She loved to work in her vegetable gardens and her beautiful flower gardens that she took much pride in. As a couple in the early years, they loved to go fishing on the small lakes in the Kamloops area and then once they bought the cabin in Scotch Creek, they enjoyed fishing on Shuswap Lake. She was the one that always caught the fish and always caught the biggest ones. They were always cruising up the lake to go boat camping and spent many hours on the lake in the boat with family in tow eating her famous potato salad. This was one of her many signature dishes that we all loved. Eva and Bud took many trips together with family to sunny destinations as she loved being in the sun, with Hawaii being her favourite.She will be greatly missed but we know that she is pain free and in a better place. We have many beautiful memories that we hold close to our heart.Please help us celebrate her adventurous life at Kamloops Funeral Home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow after service at Hillside Cemetery.Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Canadian Alzheimer's Society. Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close