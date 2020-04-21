Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva Kathleen Harvey. View Sign Obituary

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Eva Harvey. She died suddenly and peacefully of a cardiac event in her home in Westwold, BC on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was 78 years old.



Mrs. Harvey leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Joe; her daughter Roseanne (Alex); her step-children Bonita and James (Sandra); many cousins and countless friends. She is predeceased by her son, George.



Born and raised in Victoria, BC, Mrs. Harvey moved to Vernon, BC at age 23 to begin her career as an educator. She maintained her roots on the Island while establishing deep connections in the Interior.



Mrs. Harvey settled in the Westwold Valley in 1969 and became a pillar of the community. She was a teacher at Westwold Elementary School for more than 30 years, and she loved her job and every single one of her students. She volunteered with the Westwold Legion and founded the WestMont News, a community newspaper still going strong after 43 years. Since her retirement in 2002, she focused on her family, travelled, and gave tirelessly to many organizations and charities. Mrs. Harvey was known for her stories, her big heart, her fast driving, and her passion for reading, knowledge and education.



She will be remembered for her infectious energy, vibrant spirit, fierce intelligence, sharp wit, and hearty laugh. Her lust for life was strong and palpable, and she will be immeasurably missed by many.



