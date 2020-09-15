Evelyn is survived by her two children Sandra and James (Marie-Christine), grandchildren Nicolas (Christine), Alizee and Stephane and Robyn (Matt) and Joel, two sisters-in-law Kathleen Bietz and Adele Bietz, both of Calgary and a large extended family including many special nieces and nephews.Evelyn was predeceased by twelve brothers and sisters: Emil, Emma, Paul, Billy, Helen, Robert, Viola, Alvin, Harvey, Harry, Betty Lee and Doug and by her husband Herbert after 61 years of happy marriage.Evelyn was born in Hilda, AB spending her childhood on a farm in the vicinity before a family move in the 1930's to the Cardston area where she completed high school. The family was close knit and self reliant, an asset for survival at the time and qualities that she and her siblings sustained throughout their lives. She attended nursing school in Great Falls Montana, subsequently enlisting in the Canadian army. In 1944, after basic training and a harrowing naval convoy Atlantic crossing, she served at a military hospital in Farnsworth England until 1946. Evelyn met Herbert, also serving in the military in England and they were married shortly after their return to Canada. Herbert decided on an armed forces career with their first posting to Victoria, BC where their two children Sandra and James were born. Their first few years in Victoria inspired a shared life-long love for Vancouver Island where they eventually retired in 1975 following multiple postings across Canada and Europe concluding in Victoria. Evelyn and Herbert enjoyed a long and happy retirement at Radford Beach near Comox where they often welcomed their large extended family and many close friends. In 2016 Evelyn reluctantly left the island to be closer to her son and family in Kamloops.Evelyn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed but will live on in our memories.We feel blessed to have shared our lives with her.In view of the Covid crisis no Memorial Service is planned.In lieu of flowers you may consider donating to a charity of your choice in Evelyn's memory.Arrangements entrusted toFirst Memorial, Kamloops (250) 554-2429Condolences may be expressed at