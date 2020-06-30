On June 22, 2020 the Lord graciously took Evelyn home. She was 96 years old.



Mom was born in Kamloops on February 20, 1924. She spent her early years in Chinook Cove and Kamloops. At age 14 she moved with her family to Haney (Maple Ridge).



It was there that she met Francis Daykin. They were married June 14, 1943. They raised four children and spent time in various locations around the province. Dad passed away on June 24, 1975. Mom eventually settled back in Kamloops where she spent her remaining years.



Evelyn will be lovingly remembered for her sweet, gentle spirit. She loved her family dearly and was so proud of all those little ones in her world.



She was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Janet Foster, brother Art, sister Janette Filer and husband Francis.



She is survived by her four children Stan (Carol), Beth (Harold) Bloomfield, Brent and Ron. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and was "Tiny" Grandma to twelve great-grandchildren.



Special thanks to Dr. Kraig Montalbetti for his excellent care and to Kamloops Seniors Village for the care and compassion they gave mom.



A private family service will be held to celebrate a life well-lived.

