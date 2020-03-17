Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Emily Jean McBride. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

Evelyn Emily Jean McBride was born on May 15, 1932 in Coe Hill, Ontario, and was the second oldest of Clarence and Emma Master's four children. She was known as Ev, Grandma and Nana.



In October 1951, Nana met Poppa (Willis) and in August 1952 they were married. They had the greatest honour of spending the next 67 years together and raising five amazing children: Brian, Steve, Doug, Charlene, and Cathy. They were blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nana always said there was nothing more important than family, and she meant it - everyone was always welcome without notice, and the door was rarely locked.



Nana and Poppa and their kids were the first official family of Logan Lake after moving from across the country to work at Lornex Mine. She loved to knit, sew, crochet, paint, cook, bake and craft, and was a tireless volunteer with the ladies auxiliary to the church and at most organizations in Logan Lake. She enjoyed travelling to Palm Springs, Arizona and Mexico, and loved to go camping in the camper. She was an accomplished curler and was the president of the Logan Lake Seniors for years. She also worked for the Pioneer Newspaper, was assistant postmaster, and did home support. Nana loved Jesus, musicals, movies, hummingbirds, the Blue Jays and Leonard Cohen.



Over the course of her life, Nana overcame many obstacles, including surviving polio as a young teenager in the 1940s against all odds. She later beat cancer multiple times and lived with arthritis, vision loss, and in later years dementia, but you never knew a more kind, funny, or genuine person.



On Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:20 pm after a beautiful sunset, Nana peacefully finished her race surrounded by family and went to be with Jesus.



Nana will be greatly missed by her devoted and loving husband Willis, along with her brothers-in-law Russell and Laurie, her sisters-in-law Pearl and Doreen, and her beloved children Brian, Steve (Linda), Doug (Cindy), Charlene and Mike, her grandchildren Michelle (Pete), Jer (Tammy), Sandie (Stu), Ding Ding (Vicki), Hez (Jonathan), DD, Buckaroonie (Angie), Little Jon, Tick (Derek), Tinkerbell (Andy), Sprout, Tuffy, Foo Foo, and Kat will forever miss her, and so will her great-grandchildren Holly, Zack, Sierra, Brady, Carter, Corrine, Declan, Haylie, Kaytlin, Doug, Brooklynn, Cooper, Emma-Lee, Matty, Haye, Zao, Moss, Jasper and her little dog Lexi. Poppa says "the greater the family the greater the joy, the greater the family the greater the sorrow."



While we are grieving for our immense loss and will never be the same, we are so thankful that she has no more pain or confusion and we know we will see her again. We are confident that when Nana left her earthly body she was overjoyed to be reunited with those who have gone before her, including Grandma and Grandpa Masters, her brothers Ronnie and Addam, her sister Grace, her brother-in-law Bud, her sister-in-law Val, her grandson baby Brian, her daughter-in-law Corrine, her son-in-law Chris, and most especially her beloved daughter Cathy.



We would like to thank Dr. Jas Kambo and Dr. Gabra, along with the nursing staff on 5-South, especially Montana, Amanda, Logan, Brandy and Jessica. You treated Nana with such love and care and helped her pass with dignity and without pain. We will be forever thankful for what you did for her, and us. We also would like to thank Dr. Krueger, Dr. Hutchinson, Dr. Stabler and Dr. Stinson for their great care over the years along with Dr. Hopp who she loved dearly and who kept her vision the best he could.



Nana and Poppa were supporters of many charities including March of Dimes, The , The Red Cross, Royal Inland Hospital, and The Mustard Seed. We would be honoured if you would make a donation in her name to one of these organizations in lieu of flowers.



We will celebrate Nana's life, on the 16th of May, at the Meadow Creek Golf Course in Logan Lake, when family and friends can travel easier. We look forward to seeing many of you at her celebration then. Nana will rest with the family and friends gone before her in the Whispering Pines Cemetery in Logan Lake.



Every time we see a hummingbird we will think of you.



"You are my sunshine. Love you more."



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home



