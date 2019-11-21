March 15, 1933 - November 15, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce McKinnon on November 15, 2019 at the age of 86.
Joyce was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on March 15, 1933. She met her husband in Burnaby, BC and their four children were born there. The family moved to Langley, BC and then the Interior (Adams Lake, Turtle Valley and Chase) where she spent most of her adult life and met many close friends.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband David McKinnon, parents Ernest and Eva Harding, brother Harvey Harding and grandson Tyler Smith.
She will be forever missed and always fondly remembered by her family: brother Robert Harding (Dinah), daughters Cathy McKinnon and Janet Hastings (Garry), sons Don McKinnon and Paul McKinnon, grandchildren Ivan McKinnon, Angela McKinnon (Luis), David McKinnon (Stacey), Bryan McKinnon (Brenda), Jillian McKinnon, Robert McKinnon (Jill), Sophia Holmquist, Kirk Smith (Robyn) and Justin Smith. She also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren who brought her tremendous joy.
Joyce had a great fondness for animals, those she tirelessly cared for on her farm and many faithful pets. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or charity of your choice.
Please come and celebrate Mom with us on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Chase Creekside Senior Centre, 542 Shuswap Avenue, Chase, BC.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 21, 2019