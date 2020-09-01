1/1
Fay Helen (Patterson) McLean
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Helen McLean (née Patterson) of Kamloops, BC, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Kelly) Baillie, grandchildren Pearl and Clayton, and her sister Ruby.

Fay is predeceased by her husband Edward, her parents Samuel and Jane Patterson, sisters Hazel, Edith, Connie, Evelyn, and brother Edward.

Fay was born in East Coulee, Alberta, and grew up in Bridesville, BC, where she met her husband Ed while working in the cookhouse at a road construction camp. They were married for 64 years. They lived in various communities and settled in Kamloops for the last 35 years. Fay enjoyed doing various crafts, sewing, and dancing. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, and a lifetime member of the Old Time Fiddlers.

Special thanks to the staff at Ponderosa Lodge for their kindness.

Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada in Fay's memory.

There will be no service by request.

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved