Fay Helen McLean (née Patterson) of Kamloops, BC, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020.



She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Kelly) Baillie, grandchildren Pearl and Clayton, and her sister Ruby.



Fay is predeceased by her husband Edward, her parents Samuel and Jane Patterson, sisters Hazel, Edith, Connie, Evelyn, and brother Edward.



Fay was born in East Coulee, Alberta, and grew up in Bridesville, BC, where she met her husband Ed while working in the cookhouse at a road construction camp. They were married for 64 years. They lived in various communities and settled in Kamloops for the last 35 years. Fay enjoyed doing various crafts, sewing, and dancing. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, and a lifetime member of the Old Time Fiddlers.



Special thanks to the staff at Ponderosa Lodge for their kindness.



Donations may be made to Diabetes Canada in Fay's memory.



There will be no service by request.



