Fay was the last of her generation. She was born on December 31, 1929 in Elrose, Saskatchewan to Robert and Elsie Cairns, a much younger sibling and only sister to her brothers Frank, Hugh and Ian. The family stayed in Saskatchewan for a few years after her birth and then moved to Cloverdale, BC where Robert and Elsie ran a chicken farm.



Fay graduated from Cloverdale's Lord Tweedsmuir High School in 1948 and moved to Vancouver. She attended U.B.C. for a year and then worked for the B.C. Electric Railway.



She married Trevor Jelfs in 1951. Fay and Trevor had three children - Rick, Arlene and Karen - in Vancouver. The family moved around the Interior before settling in Kamloops (Valleyview) in 1962. A second son Allan was born there.



When the marriage ended, Fay went back to school and received a Business Administration degree from Cariboo College. She also attained her Chartered Professional Accountant designation and was an active member of the Kamloops Business Professional Woman's Club. She worked at a number of local businesses.



Fay married Murray Dovauo in 1989. They travelled extensively and spent several winters with Fay's brother Ian in Arizona. They lived happily and independently in Kamloops until two years ago when Fay's needs became too great and she moved to a long-term care home. Murray was a constant in Fay's life, caring for her and at her side to the end. He misses her terribly, as does the rest of the family.



Fay was predeceased by her brothers. She is survived by her loving husband Murray and her four children Rick (Morris), Arlene, Karen (Brian) and Allan (Laura). Fay has seven grandchildren Trevor, Kim (Ned), Graham (Leah) Sarah (Neil), Tanis (Boomer), Kaiya and Jayda and eight great-grandchildren Maya, Kalixto, Alivia, Lucy, Leith, Sophia, Keira and Brennan.



Special thanks to the staff at Ponderosa Lodge and Kamloops Seniors Village for the care and attention they gave to Fay.



No service is planned. A donation to Fay's favourite charity, UNICEF, may be considered in lieu of flowers. Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 7, 2019

