With broken hearts we announce the passing of Fern Coderre on March 7, 2020 at 81 years of age.
He leaves behind his loving wife Lorraine, daughter Cecile, son Roger and grandson Tyler.
Fern will be remembered for his funny sense of humour and his jokes will keep us smiling. Fern will be missed by family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Barriere Seniors Centre, 4431 Barriere Town Road, Barriere, BC, V0E 1E0.
Condolences may be sent to the
family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020