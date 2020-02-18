Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern Jardine. View Sign Obituary

As time passes we all grow older and eventually there is an end to our time. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our mother, grandmother & great-grandmother Fern.



Fern loved gardening, planting, flowers and growing food for herself and family up until the last year or so. She loved especially her radishes, onions and tomatoes.



Fern had been a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles since the early 1960s in Penticton, and when moving to Kamloops in 1964, helped bring The Eagles to Kamloops. She did this with the help of her husband, and the help of others. She held all positions in this organization, including a term as Provincial President. She remained as active as she could until the end.



Gertrude was predeceased by her husband Ian Jardine (25 years ago) and son Gord Jardine (12 years ago). She is survived by her daughter Catherine Fraser, sons Bernie, Ted, Bob, Bill and Andrew.



Condolences may be expressed to the

