Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

September 7, 1936 - April 15, 2019



We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Fernando Antunes Sardinha of Kamloops, BC at the age of 82 years. He died in the afternoon hours of April 15, 2019 at Royal Inland Hospital surrounded by his family.



Fernando is survived by his ever-loving wife Merces of Kamloops and his son Luiz (Michela) of Salmon Arm, BC. He leaves behind his grandson Mettao Sardinha of Salmon Arm, BC, his sister Eufemia Dias of Vancouver, BC, his sister Tereza Sardinha of Portugal and his brother Ricardo Sardinha of France.



He is predeceased by his parents Barbara and Antonio and his son Joao Sardinha.



Fernando was born in Portugal and worked on the family farm until he joined the Portuguese Armed Forces. He married the love of his life Merces and both relocated to Kamloops, BC in search of a better life for their family. Fernando began his 28 year career working for the Tolko Sawmill located in Heffley Creek. Together he and Merces raised their two children in the Kamloops area.



Fernando enjoyed his garden, making wine and enjoyed socializing with his many friends. Always pleasant to be around, Fernando is remembered for his kind, unassuming nature, his kind heart and his willingness to help everyone will never be forgotten.



The family thanks the entire staff at Royal Inland Hospital especially those on 7 North. Your patience, kindness and compassion are second to none.



Prayers will be held in Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kamloops on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5:00 pm.



The Reverend Father Vernantius will celebrate the Funeral Mass in the Cathedral on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.



Should friends desire, donations to the charity of one's choice would be appreciated in Fernando's memory.



