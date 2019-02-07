Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fiko Konishi. View Sign

1934 - 2019



Beloved Brother and Uncle, quietly passed away on January 9, 2019 at the age of 84 years.



He was born on October 30, 1934 on Mayne Island, BC.



Fiko tackled many Chinook salmon near Telegraph Cove. He toured the province to play Badminton.



Fiiko was pre-deceased by father Kumajiro, mother Chiyoko, sister Setsuko, brothers-in-law Bud Iwasaki and Yoshio and nephew Pat Yoshida.



Fiko is survived by brother Jenji and sister Hatsue Yoshida, nieces Sandi Arts and Laura Iwasaki, nephews Jason Konishi, Stan, Don, Ken and Gary Yoshida.



Shena, Erik, Claire, Lyric and Rohan love you too.



I'm as free as a bird now… 1934 - 2019Beloved Brother and Uncle, quietly passed away on January 9, 2019 at the age of 84 years.He was born on October 30, 1934 on Mayne Island, BC.Fiko tackled many Chinook salmon near Telegraph Cove. He toured the province to play Badminton.Fiiko was pre-deceased by father Kumajiro, mother Chiyoko, sister Setsuko, brothers-in-law Bud Iwasaki and Yoshio and nephew Pat Yoshida.Fiko is survived by brother Jenji and sister Hatsue Yoshida, nieces Sandi Arts and Laura Iwasaki, nephews Jason Konishi, Stan, Don, Ken and Gary Yoshida.Shena, Erik, Claire, Lyric and Rohan love you too.I'm as free as a bird now… Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close