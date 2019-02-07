1934 - 2019
Beloved Brother and Uncle, quietly passed away on January 9, 2019 at the age of 84 years.
He was born on October 30, 1934 on Mayne Island, BC.
Fiko tackled many Chinook salmon near Telegraph Cove. He toured the province to play Badminton.
Fiiko was pre-deceased by father Kumajiro, mother Chiyoko, sister Setsuko, brothers-in-law Bud Iwasaki and Yoshio and nephew Pat Yoshida.
Fiko is survived by brother Jenji and sister Hatsue Yoshida, nieces Sandi Arts and Laura Iwasaki, nephews Jason Konishi, Stan, Don, Ken and Gary Yoshida.
Shena, Erik, Claire, Lyric and Rohan love you too.
I'm as free as a bird now…
Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 7, 2019