Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flora Belle McLeod. View Sign

On February 13, 2019 Mrs. Flora Belle McLeod passed away peacefully at The Hamlets Care Home at the age of 94 years.



Flora is survived by her six sons, Jim (Arlene), Doug (Teri), Harvey (Yvonne), Brian (Marilynn), Gary (Kathy) and Dennis (Brenda), brother Joe Switzer, along with fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Fraser McLeod and only daughter Diane Walton.



Flora was born in Edson, Alberta on May 19, 1924, she married her sweetheart Fraser McLeod on May 22, 1946. She was one of fourteen siblings, her father Harvey Switzer was a pharmacist in Edson and she worked in his drug store called "Switzer Drug Store" which is still run today by his family. Over the next fifteen years, Flora and Fraser had seven children, one girl and six boys. They moved to Kamloops in 1959 because Fraser had to move to Kamloops as an engineer on the C.N. Railway. Sadly, in 2008, she lost her only daughter to cancer. Flora loved having her family around for dinners and had a passion for sewing, knitting, gardening and cooking, especially her famous cinnamon buns.



Flora's family would like to thank the nurses and all of the care aids for the special care they gave her over the last eleven years at The Hamlets Care Home.



There will be a celebration of life held in Flora's memory at a later date.



We love you Mom. The McLeod Family.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com On February 13, 2019 Mrs. Flora Belle McLeod passed away peacefully at The Hamlets Care Home at the age of 94 years.Flora is survived by her six sons, Jim (Arlene), Doug (Teri), Harvey (Yvonne), Brian (Marilynn), Gary (Kathy) and Dennis (Brenda), brother Joe Switzer, along with fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Fraser McLeod and only daughter Diane Walton.Flora was born in Edson, Alberta on May 19, 1924, she married her sweetheart Fraser McLeod on May 22, 1946. She was one of fourteen siblings, her father Harvey Switzer was a pharmacist in Edson and she worked in his drug store called "Switzer Drug Store" which is still run today by his family. Over the next fifteen years, Flora and Fraser had seven children, one girl and six boys. They moved to Kamloops in 1959 because Fraser had to move to Kamloops as an engineer on the C.N. Railway. Sadly, in 2008, she lost her only daughter to cancer. Flora loved having her family around for dinners and had a passion for sewing, knitting, gardening and cooking, especially her famous cinnamon buns.Flora's family would like to thank the nurses and all of the care aids for the special care they gave her over the last eleven years at The Hamlets Care Home.There will be a celebration of life held in Flora's memory at a later date.We love you Mom. The McLeod Family.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close