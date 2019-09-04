Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Brown. View Sign Obituary

November 30, 1921 - August 27, 2019



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Florence Mary Brown on August 27, 2019 at the age of 97.

Florence was predeceased by her husband, Walter Brown, her parents and her eight siblings.

She is survived by her children Sandra (Dale), Michael (Vicky), Rod (Clair) and Karen (Morgan), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Florence was born in Goostrey, England on November 30, 1921, the youngest of nine children. The family emigrated to Canada in 1925 and settled near Davis, SK. Florence moved to Vancouver with her parents in her early teens, where she finished school and went to business college. She met Walter in Vancouver and they married on May 21, 1949.



Walter and Florence moved to Burns Lake, BC, then to Terrace, BC, finally settling in Kamloops in 1969. Walter was later transferred to Prince George, but when he retired they moved back to Kamloops.



