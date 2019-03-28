Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Elizabeth Jane (Yerbury) Reeb. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Florence Elizabeth Jane Reeb (Yerbury)

September 23, 1938 – March 18, 2019



It is with heartfelt sadness that our family announces the passing of Flo Reeb after a courageous battle with cancer. Flo was not only a caring Wife, Mom, Auntie, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother but also a cherished and dear friend to many people both near and far.



Flo is survived by her loving and devoted husband Terry, brother Fred (Linda) of Alaska, sister Rose of Langley, children Robert (Pam) of Ontario, Nicki (Bryan) of Kamloops, Rick (Donna) of Kamloops and Gary of Chase, step-children Johnny of Kamloops, Victoria (Earl) of Vancouver, Terry Jr. (Jackie) of Vancouver and Leslie of South Dakota, by her nieces Patty, Candy, Lena and Krystal, nephews Kristopher and Colton, eight grandchildren Jennifer, Danielle, Kristopher, Meagan, Devon, Chad, Nevada and Sean, five great-grandchildren, Jake, Olivia, Cash, Blythe and Onyx.



She had many close friends in Kamloops, Russ Pollard, Peggy Nixon, Deni Pollard, Al and Diane Fisher, Craig and Cindy Einfeld, Barry and Lonnie Zapf, Kenny and Cherie Yaretz and Collin Yaretz to name a few.



She is predeceased by her parents Fred and Ivy Yerbury of Cranbrook, BC.



Flo worked tirelessly and lived life to the fullest with complete passion. She was always the first person to step in and help others when in need and did whatever was required to help and make things right. She consistently put others needs ahead of hers no matter what the circumstance, even in her own time of need. It is an admirable trait that she has passed onto her children.



Shortly after meeting and marrying Terry in 2000, Flo joined him at Citation RV Ltd. in Kamloops. Over the years through hard work and dedication they built their business to be very successful. Flo loved her customers and took great pride in finding them just the right part they needed for their RV's. Often spending an hour or so looking for parts, then giving it to them free of charge as a token of her kindness.



During the winter months, they travelled to their second home in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. Flo loved Mexico, its people and the culture. She looked forward to going to "The Office" in Cabo San Lucas where Terry and Flo befriended many of the staff. At Christmas she provided homemade gifts for all 60 staff members, truly remarkable and very much appreciated by all. She loved The Office staff and considered them as her extended Mexican family.



Flo had a passion for gardening, cooking, baking and horses. Her love of horses lead her to the Kamloops Cattle Drive where she served on the Board of Directors for many years and made many lifelong acquaintances.



The family would like to thank Dr. Stephanic, the RIH Cancer Clinic and the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House for their unwavering support and care for Flo. We would also like to acknowledge Krista for her extra kind and warm care she provided Mom.



At Flo's request, there will be no service. We ask that Flo's friends spend time together to share fond memories of this remarkable lady.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home in Kamloops would be appreciated and welcomed by her family.



How deeply she will be missed by all the people who were lucky to have known her, you will forever be in our hearts and minds.



The family will be having a celebration of life for Flo at Shuswap Lake this summer. In Loving Memory of Florence Elizabeth Jane Reeb (Yerbury)September 23, 1938 – March 18, 2019It is with heartfelt sadness that our family announces the passing of Flo Reeb after a courageous battle with cancer. Flo was not only a caring Wife, Mom, Auntie, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother but also a cherished and dear friend to many people both near and far.Flo is survived by her loving and devoted husband Terry, brother Fred (Linda) of Alaska, sister Rose of Langley, children Robert (Pam) of Ontario, Nicki (Bryan) of Kamloops, Rick (Donna) of Kamloops and Gary of Chase, step-children Johnny of Kamloops, Victoria (Earl) of Vancouver, Terry Jr. (Jackie) of Vancouver and Leslie of South Dakota, by her nieces Patty, Candy, Lena and Krystal, nephews Kristopher and Colton, eight grandchildren Jennifer, Danielle, Kristopher, Meagan, Devon, Chad, Nevada and Sean, five great-grandchildren, Jake, Olivia, Cash, Blythe and Onyx.She had many close friends in Kamloops, Russ Pollard, Peggy Nixon, Deni Pollard, Al and Diane Fisher, Craig and Cindy Einfeld, Barry and Lonnie Zapf, Kenny and Cherie Yaretz and Collin Yaretz to name a few.She is predeceased by her parents Fred and Ivy Yerbury of Cranbrook, BC.Flo worked tirelessly and lived life to the fullest with complete passion. She was always the first person to step in and help others when in need and did whatever was required to help and make things right. She consistently put others needs ahead of hers no matter what the circumstance, even in her own time of need. It is an admirable trait that she has passed onto her children.Shortly after meeting and marrying Terry in 2000, Flo joined him at Citation RV Ltd. in Kamloops. Over the years through hard work and dedication they built their business to be very successful. Flo loved her customers and took great pride in finding them just the right part they needed for their RV's. Often spending an hour or so looking for parts, then giving it to them free of charge as a token of her kindness.During the winter months, they travelled to their second home in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. Flo loved Mexico, its people and the culture. She looked forward to going to "The Office" in Cabo San Lucas where Terry and Flo befriended many of the staff. At Christmas she provided homemade gifts for all 60 staff members, truly remarkable and very much appreciated by all. She loved The Office staff and considered them as her extended Mexican family.Flo had a passion for gardening, cooking, baking and horses. Her love of horses lead her to the Kamloops Cattle Drive where she served on the Board of Directors for many years and made many lifelong acquaintances.The family would like to thank Dr. Stephanic, the RIH Cancer Clinic and the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice House for their unwavering support and care for Flo. We would also like to acknowledge Krista for her extra kind and warm care she provided Mom.At Flo's request, there will be no service. We ask that Flo's friends spend time together to share fond memories of this remarkable lady.In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home in Kamloops would be appreciated and welcomed by her family.How deeply she will be missed by all the people who were lucky to have known her, you will forever be in our hearts and minds.The family will be having a celebration of life for Flo at Shuswap Lake this summer. Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close