We regret to announce that Florence Ethel Oakland has passed away May 29, 2020. Florence was born June 1, 1921.
She is survived by three of her sons Martin and Russell Leonard, and Robert Oakland and her longtime companion Joe McBride.
She was predeceased by her daughter Sandra Oakland, Buddy Leonard and Howard Oakland.
Florence was born in Pemberton Range. Her mother was Alice Hadlow (Toney) and her father was Ralph Toney. Florence had seven siblings Ivan, Del, Alma, John, Ralph, Richard and Robert (twins).
Florence grew up in and around the Chase area of British Columbia. She worked in the orchards picking fruit and was a homemaker raising all of her children. She was an animal lover and rode her horse to school as a child to the Pemberton school house. She loved the springtime, especially the sunflowers. She enjoyed spending her time at Neskonlith Lake with her grandchildren in her little trailer. She loved to go camping and only days before she passed, she was urging her friend Joe to take her out camping.
The family held a small celebration of life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park in Chase, BC.
Florence will be fondly remembered and forever cherished in the hearts of her family.
Condolences can be sent to the
family by visiting our site at www.schoeningfuneralservices.com Arrangements entrusted to
Schoening Funeral Home
She is survived by three of her sons Martin and Russell Leonard, and Robert Oakland and her longtime companion Joe McBride.
She was predeceased by her daughter Sandra Oakland, Buddy Leonard and Howard Oakland.
Florence was born in Pemberton Range. Her mother was Alice Hadlow (Toney) and her father was Ralph Toney. Florence had seven siblings Ivan, Del, Alma, John, Ralph, Richard and Robert (twins).
Florence grew up in and around the Chase area of British Columbia. She worked in the orchards picking fruit and was a homemaker raising all of her children. She was an animal lover and rode her horse to school as a child to the Pemberton school house. She loved the springtime, especially the sunflowers. She enjoyed spending her time at Neskonlith Lake with her grandchildren in her little trailer. She loved to go camping and only days before she passed, she was urging her friend Joe to take her out camping.
The family held a small celebration of life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Memorial Park in Chase, BC.
Florence will be fondly remembered and forever cherished in the hearts of her family.
Condolences can be sent to the
family by visiting our site at www.schoeningfuneralservices.com Arrangements entrusted to
Schoening Funeral Home
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.