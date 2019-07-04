Florence was born in 1925 and left this world on June 18, 2019.



She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years George Boulter, brother Cecil Mersereau and parents Ralph and Ethel Mersereau. She is survived by her daughter Linda Terhune, grandchildren Betsy Wilson and Sarah Sinclair and great-grandchildren Talia O'Donnell, Johnathan Wilson and Galen O'Donnell.



Florence taught young minds for 49 years in New Brunswick, Yukon and British Columbia. No matter where she roamed New Brunswick was home.



Many thanks to the years of care given by the employees of Kamloops Seniors Village.



Services to be held at a later date in New Brunswick.



Donations in her name to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.