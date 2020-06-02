It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Hebner of Kamloops, BC, on May 25, 2020 at 93 years of age.



Florence is survived by her loving husband Irwin, her children Howard (Bonnie) Wager of Prince George, BC, Laurie Dunbar of Kamloops, BC, and Janice (Jim) Wycherley of Langley, BC. Also left to cherish her memory are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her mother, father, brother Wally, and son-in-law Rick Dunbar.



Florence was born in Winnipeg, MB, on September 2, 1926, to Frances and Harry Krezanosky. She loved square and ballroom dancing, sewing, cooking, reading, gardening, various sports and travelling. Florence moved from Winnipeg to Vancouver with her family in 1964. She resided in the Lower Mainland until she moved to Kamloops with her husband in 2000.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to Nurse Practitioner Navy Sahota, and to the staff, nurses and caregivers of Overlander Extended care where she resided for the last 3 years.



Due to Covid-19, a family gathering will be held at a later date.



