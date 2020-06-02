Florence Hebner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Hebner of Kamloops, BC, on May 25, 2020 at 93 years of age.

Florence is survived by her loving husband Irwin, her children Howard (Bonnie) Wager of Prince George, BC, Laurie Dunbar of Kamloops, BC, and Janice (Jim) Wycherley of Langley, BC. Also left to cherish her memory are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her mother, father, brother Wally, and son-in-law Rick Dunbar.

Florence was born in Winnipeg, MB, on September 2, 1926, to Frances and Harry Krezanosky. She loved square and ballroom dancing, sewing, cooking, reading, gardening, various sports and travelling. Florence moved from Winnipeg to Vancouver with her family in 1964. She resided in the Lower Mainland until she moved to Kamloops with her husband in 2000.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Nurse Practitioner Navy Sahota, and to the staff, nurses and caregivers of Overlander Extended care where she resided for the last 3 years.

Due to Covid-19, a family gathering will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services - Kamloops
604 Tranquille Rd
Kamloops, BC V2B 3H6
(250) 554-2324
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved