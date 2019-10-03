Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence (Nadeau) Knull. View Sign Obituary

Florence (Nadeau) Knull passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Saturday, September 28, 2019.



Mom spent her final days at the McKenney Creek Hospice Residence, where she received loving and compassionate care.



Mom was predeceased by her husband Harold and her son Brian. She came to Maple Ridge in 2011 from Kamloops where her and dad had a successful business.



Mom will be remembered by her two children Linda and Robert (Albertina), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Our family would like to thank the hospice and her good friends from Home Instead and Maple Ridge Seniors Village. The care and compassion shown to mom was most welcomed and appreciated.



There will be a Funeral Mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm.



Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca



