With sadness we announce the passing of our Mom. On March 9, 2020 she passed away in the comfort of her own home on the ranch she loved so dearly.



Florence was born in Bromhead, Saskatchewan. She lived there until she was 16 years old, her family then moved to Salmon Arm. At 18 she went to work at the Tuberculosis Sanitarium at Tranquille in Kamloops.



She married William (Bud) Dearing, they lived in Notch Hill and had four children Candice, Shelley, Shannon and Cheryl. Later she married Floyd Tompkins and had four more children Harley, Echo, Bonnie and Wayde. They lived and worked at the Harper Ranch and then Greenacres, before buying and building their own ranch on the Pemberton Range. It was at this time they fostered Billy, Agnes, Percy and Jenna John. Later they added another foster child Archie Denault.



She was a professional horticulturist and respected cattle rancher. She had a good eye for cattle and an incredible wealth of knowledge of native grasses and noxious weeds. Florence would be the first to point out a sundog or inform you of the full moon and cold weather that would come with it. She would let you know the winds from the north meant a weather change in this country. She ran cattle on the desert ranges below and the mountainous high country for 40 years in Pritchard. From working the fields spreading fertilizer and lime by hand to hitching a team in the middle of the night to meet a crew of hungry kids and cowboys on a drive. She stood for hard work and determination which was inherently passed on to her children and grandchildren. From the early 1980s she was the secretary for the Pinantan-Pemberton Stock Association.



She was devoted to her very large family, making sure she called everyone on their birthday when she was able, she knew the days and dates every grandchild and great-grandchild was born.



She was predeceased by her mother and father George and Esther Larson, ten of her siblings and one grandson Harlan Williams.



She is survived by her brother Glen Larson and Cort (Rene) Larsen, her children Candice (Jack), Shelley, Shannon (Val), Cheryl (Doug), Harley, Echo (Murray), Archie, Bonnie, Wayde (Rhonda), grandchildren Stephen, Tara, Jade, Lynn, Laura, Daniel, Cole, Jesse, Tannis, Dustin, Tamara, Amber, Mark, Luke, Ashlyn, Cailyn, Devon, Jacob, Sage, Dallas, Angela, Joanna, Dillon, Joyce and twenty-three great-grandchildren.



Family, friends and neighbours are all welcome to attend an open house celebration of life for Florence on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Please come to the Bailey home on McNulty Road in Pritchard at or around 3:00 pm for food and refreshments and to share a story or two about Florence Larson.



