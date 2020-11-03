1/1
Florence Rosina (Krauss) Dennis
1923-2020
It is with profound sadness the family announces the unexpected passing of Florence Rosina Dennis on October 26, 2020. She enjoyed good health until suffering a stroke.

Florence is survived by her only daughter and son-in-law Georgena and Bill Green, granddaughters Tracie-Rae (Vic) and Sherie (Shane), great-grandchildren Raya and Rio Esquillo and Olive Gault.

In 1973 she was predeceased by her husband Gerald Robert (50 years of age) and 10 years previous in 1963 her only son Gerald Robert Jr. (16 years of age), a victim of a drunk driver.

After the death of her beloved husband, she moved to Heffley Creek. She loved to entertain and spent many enjoyable hours playing cards with friends. She was involved with various clubs and proud to be a "Chartered Founding Member" of the Desert Gardens Seniors Community Centre.

She was very sociable, kind to others and truly devoted to her family. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with family who loved her dearly. She was still capable and thrilled to spend birthdays and other special occasions together.

Family first will continue and in our
hearts she will always be with us.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 3 to Dec. 3, 2020.
