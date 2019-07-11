Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Bloudoff. View Sign Obituary

August 6, 1933 - July 4, 2019



Frances passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 85 on July 4, 2019.



Frances was born in Pelly, Saskatchewan. She loved the farming life and kept those skills through her entire life. At the end of school, Frances spent time in Winnipeg where she met a hometown charismatic young man George. In 1955, the inseparable couple wed and began their new adventure in Lynn Lake, Manitoba. The two shared a love of the outdoors where they had many exceptional fishing experiences. In a couple of years, daughter Lorri was born. Always having to keep the family together, Frances got George to build a special spot for Lorri's baby carriage in his freighter canoe. The couple then moved to Winnipeg where Bill was born. In a few years, the family moved to 100 Mile House, BC where they resided for the next 30 years. When Frances wasn't working at the local Sears or Bay, tending her chickens, or curling, she was gardening, preserving and cooking for family and friends. Fran's mother eventually joined them on the farm and George had to expand the garden. The two put away enough produce and canning to keep everyone fed for years! Upon retirement, the couple moved to Vancouver, then settled in Kamloops. Always looking for adventure, Frances instigated trips to China, Italy, Cuba, the Caribbean and Mediterranean. Eventually, the couple purchased and renovated their "cabin" at Charlotte Lake. Here they kept busy clearing land, fishing and hosting many happy hours.



Frances enjoyed every aspect of life and threw her energy into family and friends. She loved being a grandma, great-grandma, auntie, mom and wife. When George was stricken with Parkinson's, Frances dedicated herself to George's comfort. The void and sadness she leaves behind can only be soothed by knowing she is now with the love of her life George.



She leaves behind daughter Lorri (Paul), son Bill (Vickie), grandchildren Darren (Daisy), Nicole (Kyle) great-grandchildren Jack and Elliot, sister Mary, nieces and nephews, Deb and many friends and colleagues.



May you dance with Dad forever, Mom



There will be a celebration of life for both Fran and George in 100 Mile House in September.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

