On the morning of August 9, 2020 Mom passed away peacefully with family by her side. She went to be embraced by her Heavenly Father, her parents, siblings, family members, and many friends that were close to her heart.



Mom was determined to reach the age of 90, and with her strong will and positive attitude, she managed to reach her goal on March 27, 2020!



Mom spent most of her younger years in Winnipeg, and then with her family headed to Vancouver in her early teens. She met Dad in North Bend in 1950, and they were married in Vancouver on May 24,1952. They settled at the small community of North Bend nestled in the Fraser Canyon. Eventually the move to a bigger city was inevitable, and the Mahoney clan moved to Kamloops in 1966.



Mom's biggest pride and passion was her family and home. Apple pie or lemon meringue was a must for Sunday dinners along with the house being filled with her playing piano and singing with her lovely soprano voice. Music touched mom's soul, as did everything else. She wore her heart on her sleeve. Even as her health deteriorated, she and dad would always find something to make them chuckle which of course would bring mom to happy tears short from her falling off her chair in laughter!



Mom (and Dad) loved to find new places to travel. Through these travels, many new lifelong friends were made.



She was an amazing seamstress, loved gardening, experimenting with new recipes, was devoted to her Catholic faith and just lived each day to the fullest.



She leaves behind her loving husband of 68 years, Terry, daughters Susan Box, and Valerie (Gary) Wharton, grandchildren Kate (Dale) Berkan, Michael (Leah) Kjelsrud, Kelsie (Matt) Davis, Marlyse (Justin) Harrison and seven great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to sincerely thank all the care given to Mom via the various branches of Interior Health.



A heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice. You filled Mom's last days with comfort, compassion and dignity.



There will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Kamloops



