March 7, 1935 - August 21, 2019



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Marino in the North Okanagan Hospice at the age of 84 years.



Dale is survived by his loving wife, Marie Sigalet; three daughters, Toni (Tom), Julie and Denise (Peter); three grandchildren, Jennifer, Brendan and Erin; four great-grandchildren, Brody, Isabella, Paisley and Kashtyn; Marie's three sons, David, Phil and Don; her daughter, Paula and their families. He will be deeply missed by relatives, his very special Mexican familia, coffee buddies, and many lifelong friends. Dale was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Marino; and his parents, Frances and Tony Marino.



Dale was born and raised in Revelstoke, B.C. He had a sense of adventure from a very young age. Dale worked for Parks Canada and was stationed in Glacier National Park. He joined the RCMP in 1957 and became a dog handler in 1967. He retired from the force in 1987 and worked security at HVC and Afton Mine. Dale was a long time member of the Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge and the Gizeh Shrine Club.



Dale and Marie enjoyed driving to Mexico every winter where they met other snowbirds over the years, forming lasting relationships. His greatest joy however, was spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. Dale will always be remembered for his quick smile, sense of humour and story telling. He touched many lives, and leaves us all with many cherished memories.

Cremation preceded the Funeral Service which will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1204-30th Avenue in Vernon on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 1:30 P.M. with Pastor David Hunter officiating. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to do so may send donations in memory of Dale to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101-32nd Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 5L2 or the North Okanagan Hospice Society, 3506-27th Avenue, Vernon, B.C. V1T 1S4 or the charity of your choice.



The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Murphy, the nurses and support staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital as well as the dedicated staff and volunteers at North Okanagan Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Dale. Thank you to the friends and relatives who visited, sent messages or called him. He felt so blessed and loved.



Funeral arrangements have been made with

BETHEL FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD.,

5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5

