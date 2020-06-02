Francis (Frank) James Hamilton passed away peaceful on May 23, 2020 at The Hamlets at Penticton.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years Sandra, son Neil and daughter Lori (Adrian) Parker.



He was predeceased by his father Francis, his mother Irene and step- father Tom Pierce, brothers Rae, Bernard and Stewart.



Frank was born in York County, Toronto, Ontario in 1947 and grew up in Ottawa and Edmonton. He joined the Canadian Army in 1965 and served with the PPCLI in Germany with the NATO forces. Upon discharge in 1968 he moved to Penticton where he met and married his wife and started a family.



The family then moved to Kamloops in 1972 where he worked many years in the hospitality industry as desk clerk/auditor in The Leland, The Place Inn and Riverside Motel. He was an accomplished bowler, enjoyed playing hockey (goalie) and attending WHL Blazer games. He spent numerous years volunteering as coach and director with Kamloops Minor Hockey and coached girls softball for Kamloops Minor Softball. He loved to camp and fish and spent many days and hours on the local fishing lakes. He loved animals and was often in the company of his faithful dog. Frank and Sandra retired and moved back to Penticton in 2010.

