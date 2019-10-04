Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Louise Douglas. View Sign Obituary

1937 - 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Fran, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Fran passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 surrounded by family.



Fran is survived by her husband of 62 years Gordon (Gordie), two sons Scott (Shannon) and Bruce (Susan), and daughter Diane (Alan), thirteen grandchildren who all loved her tremendously Nicole, Jacquilyn, Taylor, McKenzie, Connor, Karrington, Finlay, Oliver, Liam, Cameron, Nick, Felix and Eliot, her brother Gordon (Margaret) Braaten and sisters Inger Worthen, Norma Howatt and Diane Braaten. Fran was predeceased by her parents Gunvar and Arne Braaten, brothers Jacobb Braaten and Ingvar Braaten.



Fran was born on March 29, 1937 in Nanton, Alberta to immigrant parents from Norway. Fran was one of seven children raised in Turner Valley, Alberta. She would later meet her future husband in the local school in grade 4, recalling he had indoor plumbing.



One of Fran's first summer jobs was in Jasper, AB, she would often share memories of what a fun experience it was and how excited she was when her granddaughter McKenzie took a summer job there. Fran went on to work and get married in Calgary on September 7, 1957. Fran and Gordie started their own family in Calgary and shortly thereafter moved to Prince Rupert, BC. They settled in Kamloops in 1970 and welcomed Diane into their lives in 1977.



Fran enjoyed going to their Shuswap Lake cabin with family, welcoming all the children's friends that came too. Many friends and family share memories of drawing straws for either dish washing duties or picking rocks off the beach! Fran was always one for having fun and participated fully in the summer parties and campfire sing-a-longs.



One time after joining a good "yukaflux" party and not understanding her inebriation, she was heard saying, "But I only ate the fruit"!

Fran and Gordie built a successful business together in Kamloops that allowed them to retire early and hit the road in their 5th wheel trailer. Retirement included golfing, fishing and travelling to Arizona, California and camping throughout BC, making many new friends along the way.



Fran was an accomplished marbles player - she would "kill" her immediate opponent with surprising regularity but always with a smile! In recent years, Fran and Gordie spent many evenings playing cribbage trying to "skunk" each other. A fantastic cook, Fran loved baking cookies and she baked a mean key-lime pie.



The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at RIH – ICU for their assistance, continuous support and for keeping Fran comfortable during this difficult time.



A Celebration of her Life will be held in the North Shore Community Centre, 730 Cottonwood Ave., Kamloops, Dogwood Room, on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm. We invite all those who were touched by Fran to join us to share memories with each other.



