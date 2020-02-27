Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis "Frank" Shelest. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

With heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of Frank Shelest. Less than three months since the passing of his life's love Alice, Frank joined her on February 23, 2020.



Dad was born in Poland near the Russian border on September 26, 1929. As a baby of less than a year, with his parents he immigrated to Canada in May 1930. Old country acquaintances drew them to cross the country and settle in Prince George. Dad's youth was spent in P.G., pursuing interests in the outdoors and school sports. He graduated from Prince George Secondary, gaining experience in a few different professions he ultimately settled on teaching. Frank attended Normal School at the University of Victoria and his career commenced in rural Prince George. He married Alice in 1953 and after adding two children to the mix the family moved to Needles, finally settling in Chase in 1959. Frank was committed to obtaining his degree in education and attended summer school almost every year, finally graduating with his degree the same year his daughter graduated from high school. It was a long road but for him the perfect way to meet the obligations of his family and his work.



As the vice-principal of the one school in Chase, Dad watched the community grow and the school system change, moving to the high school as vice-principal when it opened.



As a father he treated his children to a wide variety of family activities including hunting, fishing, photography, rock hounding, music and community service. In 1967, he was a charter member of the Chase Lions Club. It was an avenue for him to thank the community for the life he and his family were able to live. He was very active in a number of community endeavours including the curling club, the health centre, Salute to the Sockeye, Lions Quest, the area rock club are a few that come to mind. Frank received many awards including Chase Citizen of the Year, Chase Lion of the Year, Lifetime Lions Member and also the highest Lions International award, the Melvin Jones Lions Award.



Frank will be dearly missed by his children Sandy (Glenn) Vogstad of Kamloops, Rob (Sherree) of Princeton; his grandchildren Lee (Yuki) Vogstad, Tessa (Scott) Cooper, Jen Shelest, Nikki (Brad) Wutke; great-grandchildren Lily, Dylan, Leland, Emily and Noah.



Frank was predeceased by his brother Bruno (Shirley) and survived by his siblings Walter (Marilyn), Staffie (Fred), Mike and Fran, many nieces and nephews will remember his smile at the frequent family reunions.



The family would like to thank the staff of Kamloops Seniors Village and Royal Inland Hospital 5-South for their care and understanding of Dad's needs.



A celebration of life will be held in Chase in late spring for both Frank and Alice. They will be together for life.



Memorial donations may be made to Chase Lions or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home



