Frank passed away peacefully at Kamloops Hospice on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 100.



Frank was born in Enderby, BC on January 5, 1920. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth (Marshall) in 2015 after 62 years of marriage.



He is survived by his three children, sons Richard (Janie) of Chase, BC, David (Donna) of Prince George, BC and daughter Sandra of Kamloops, BC, grand-daughters Sarah (Steel) (Graem) and Laura of Chase, BC, grandsons Michael and Darren of Prince George, BC and several nieces and nephews.



Frank was the oldest of five children. Predeceased by his brother Jim, sisters Jean (Schubert) and Grace (O'Keefe). He is survived by his youngest sister Alice (Biggar) of Owen Sound, Ontario.



Frank lived on the family farm on Emeny Road just north of Enderby. Frank attended the one room school house at Spring Bend from grade one to nine. His mother was the teacher. He then attended high school in Enderby. After high school he enlisted in the army in 1941. During training in Vernon his commanding officer asked if he was interested in joining the air force. He said he thought about it for 2 seconds and found himself heading to Dauphin, Manitoba for training. He served in the RCAF for 5 years as a bomber pilot. Frank received several medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross.



After his service he moved to Kamloops looking for work. As a delivery truck driver he met his wife Ruth at a local hardware business. They lived in Kamloops raising their family while he worked for 28 years for the City of Kamloops Parks Department. Frank would spend countless hours after work in the basement repairing city sprinkler heads on his lathe. He would complain about the plastic parts used, and he would make parts from brass scrap he collected. He retired in 1983 and lived at Lee Creek on the Shuswap Lake. He took an interest in building and flying model airplanes and flew them on the lake.



He loved exploring the province he lived in. His favourite area was around Mt. Robson. Having a fantastic memory he could recount his days in detail as a boy on the farm as well as the journey to England, Europe and North Africa during World War II.



Frank will be remembered for his quiet gentle nature. He had a sweet tooth especially for gingersnap cookies.



The family would like to thank Chartwell Retirement Residence in North Kamloops, the Kamloops Hospice Assn. and Doctor Harold Stefanyk for their wonderful care and attention given to our father.



Respecting Frank's wishes there will be no service.



