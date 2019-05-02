Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank (Fred) Khadikin. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory of Frank Khadikin (Fred)

March 4, 1942 - April 22, 2019



Frank Khadikin (Fred), was born on March 4, 1942 to Fred and Polly Khadikin in Winnipeg, Manitoba and passed away on April 22, 2019 in Kamloops, British Columbia.



Although deeply saddened by the loss of our father Frank 'Fred', he is finally at peace.



Fred is survived by his son Quinn (Dawn), son Dustin (Karen), daughter Leah and his sister Kay. Fred had several grandchildren and was fortunate enough to spend time and watch his granddaughter Shaylee and grandson Ryan grow up.



Fred spent his early years playing music with his band and touring North America until he settled down in Kamloops, started a family and a career in autobody.



Fred's retirement years were spent in Falkland restoring old jeeps and taking trips to Mexico. Fred will be remembered for his great sense of humour and his love for music.



Fred will truly be missed by all that knew him.



