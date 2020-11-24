On Monday, November 16, 2020 Frank Lawrence Giesbrecht passed away suddenly at the age of 88.
Lawrence was born on September 14, 1932 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and moved to Clearwater, BC in 1965. He lived there, with his wife, Minnie and their three children, for 38 years until they moved to Kamloops in 2002.
He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Helena Giesbrecht, son David Giesbrecht, sister Doreen Bryan and brother Norman Giesbrecht. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 60 years Minnie, sister Anna Pickersgill, daughter Lori (Peter) Bradstock, son Geoff (Marie) Giesbrecht, his six grandchildren; Adam Donnelly, Kaitlyn, Alana, Shannon, Emily and Erik Giesbrecht as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lawrence was involved in many volunteer organizations over the years, but his passions in life were sports and his grandchildren. If he could combine the two, he was in his element. For 37 years, "Grandpa" was in attendance at every softball, hockey, soccer, track and field, volleyball and basketball game he could get to. He truly was their number one fan!
According to Lawrence's wishes there will be no funeral service. The family will gather at a later date for a celebration of life in Clearwater.
Condolences may be sent to DrakeCremation.com