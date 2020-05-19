It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Makeiff of Kamloops, BC, on May 10, 2020 at 71 years of age.



Frank is survived by his loving wife Gayle, his children Darren (Tricia) Makeiff of St. Albert, AB, and Jacquie Makeiff of Calgary, AB and his grandchildren Zakk, Taylor and Mila. Also left to cherish Frank's memory are his sister Lola (Larry) Stone of Kamloops, BC, and various nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.



Frank was predeceased by his mother Mary, his father Nick, sisters Helen Mesluk and Verna Seminoff and his brother John MacKave.



Frank attended school in Grand Forks, BC, before attending BCIT and pursuing a career in iron work with Local 97. He also became a welder, and through his working career he travelled and worked around the Province of BC. He enjoyed travelling and was able to see Scotland, Dublin, France, Moscow and St. Petersburg. Frank also enjoyed curling with seniors at Mac Park, golfing in the summer, and swimming at Westsyde Pool. His love of dogs made him a neighbourhood favourite, as well as his pride in his yard. His smile and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes will be sadly missed by everyone.



The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.



Donations in Frank's memory may be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S., Kamloops, BC, V2E 2S9.



