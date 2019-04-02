Fraser passed suddenly on March 21, 2019 at the age of 59 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fraser James Forster.
Fraser is survived by his soulmate Robin, son Clinton, his sister Evelyn (Bob), niece Jill (Brad), nephew Colin and many great friends and extended family in BC and Saskatchewan. Fraser is predeceased by his father Roy and his mother Elva.
Fraser was born in New Westminster on March 18, 1960 and grew up in Anmore. As a young man Fraser played hockey, was an avid skier and a cowboy at heart. Fraser was a proud member of the Pile Drivers, Divers, Bridge, Dock and Wharf Builders Local 2404 where he made many lasting friendships.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Ranch and Equestrian Centre, 21973 132nd Ave., Maple Ridge, BC at 1:00 pm.
A second Celebration of Life with take place in Kamloops, BC on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the North Shore Community Centre, 452-730 Cottonwood Ave., Kamloops, BC at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 2, 2019