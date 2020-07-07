It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Vollweiter on June 29, 2020 at the age of 85 years at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.



Fred was predeceased by his father Jacob, mother Katerina, brothers Hank, Jake and John and sisters Kay Derosier and Evelyn Follweiter.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June, sons Brent (Trish), Randy (Rhonda), Ken (Michele) and daughter Cheryl (Geoff), grandchildren Justin (Nicole), Cassidy (JD), Craig, Jacob, Alex and Ali as well as three great-grandchildren Simon, Felix and Elyse. Fred is also survived by his sister Tracy Sjodin and numerous nieces and nephews.



Fred was born and raised in Kamloops and the Follweiter family was one of the founding families of Brocklehurst, where Fred and June lived until 2008 when they moved to Aberdeen. They returned to Brocklehurst in 2014 when they moved to RiverBend Seniors Complex.



Fred worked at many things throughout his life but enjoyed his time at Highland Valley Copper where he worked as a haul truck driver. He retired from Highland Valley Copper in 1999. Dad and Mom loved to walk their dogs on the dike at the airport, and developed many lasting friendships with people they met there. He always had treats for his fur buddies! It saddened dad that he could not visit his friends in the last few months because of the COVID pandemic.



The family would like to thank Dr. Malan and Judy for the excellent care they provided over the past few years. Dad always got a kick out of their conversations about Donald Trump!



A celebration of Fred's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.



