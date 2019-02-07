Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick John Holman. View Sign

Fred passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019 in Kamloops, BC. Dad was 100 and still a force.



Predeceased in 2007 by Goldie, his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his son Stan (Lloyd Burritt) of West Vancouver, his daughter Eileen McBride (Jim Armstrong) of Kamloops and grandchildren Jeremy (Jessie), Jessica (Owain), Kenneth (Velta) and Michael (Jerrika), two great-granddaughters Alison and Athena as well as many nieces and nephews.



Dad has finished telling stories of arriving in 1927 from the UK at age 8 with his family to a rented farm south of Vermilion, AB, of his school days and farmhand days, of his time in World War II in the Army, of being wounded and evacuated from France, of starting his post-war life in Victoria and then meeting Mom and teaming up to create a life for themselves of a warm and welcoming home, of raising their family and being a helpful and compassionate part of their community. There were stories of his work life, first as a bookkeeper for a small business and then as a timekeeper and First Aid man in Victoria sawmills. The last 15 years of Dad's work career he coped with graveyard shift to ensure there was a steady paycheque to support the family. There were more stories about friends, old-time dancing, parties, household repairs and chores. In 2002, Dad moved with Mom to Kamloops to be close to daughter Eileen. He was well known at Berwick on the Park and later at Brocklehurst Gemstone for his stories, his jokes and latterly for his singing.



As well as the stories there was his curiosity and interest in his family and those around him as well as an astute interest in the stock market. He had tremendous memory and recall that lasted very close to the end of his life. While the story-telling has stopped, the memories are still alive.



He will be missed but not forgotten.



The family is very grateful to Dr. P. Loland and the staff at Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre for their excellent care of Dad.

Burial and memorial services were held in Victoria on January 26, 2019.



If so inclined, donations may be made to the BC Children's Hospital's Frederick J. and Goldie M. Holman Endowment Fund #55163.

