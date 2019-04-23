Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gabriele Mazzotta. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

In Loving Memory of Gabriele Mazzotta

December 18, 1922 – April 21, 2019





Gabriele passed away surrounded by his family at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home on April 21, 2019.



He is survived by his wife Anna and three daughters Tina Canonico, Carmela (Antonio) Gervasi and Aurora Askew, grandchildren Gina (Brian) Saunderson, Moss (Michelle) Canonico, Stefania Canonico, Gabriel (Julia) Gervasi, Sara Gervasi, Jonathan and Michael Askew, plus six great-grandchildren Joel and Maia Canonico, Simona and Ezio Branzanti and Aliyah and Anthony Williams, one sister Emilia in Italy and family, friends and in-laws in Canada and in Italy.



He is predeceased by his parents Clementina and Carmine and his siblings Vincenzina, Maria, Vincenzo, Immacolata and Settimio, his sons-in-law Vincenzo Canonico and James Askew.



Gabriele was born in Lago, Cosenza, Italy the fourth of seven children. He moved to Canada with his family in 1967 having worked in Germany for the previous 10 years. He worked with the City of Kamloops retiring in 1979. Gabriele served in the Second World War and spent the last two years in Vienna. He had fond memories of his time in Vienna and spoke of the kindness of the people there. He often told stories of locals sharing bread with him when they hardly had enough for themselves.



The family would like to thank Drs. Cattaneo and Weimar and receptionist Robyn for their wonderful care as well as the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice. A very special thank you to the neighbours, especially to Betty and Rick Petchnick.



Gabriele had a great passion for music and dancing and would not pass up a chance to dance to the Cumparsita. As a memory for Gabriele, one can listen to The Blue Danube waltz, one of his favourite pieces of music.



Friends wishing to pay their respects by viewing are invited to do so on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the Schoening Funeral Chapel.



The Reverend Father Paul Simms will celebrate the Funeral Mass on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Sacred Heart Cathedral.



Should friends desire, donations to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home or a charity of choice would be appreciated in Gabriele's memory.



Condolences may be expressed at

www.schoeningfuneralservice.com In Loving Memory of Gabriele MazzottaDecember 18, 1922 – April 21, 2019Gabriele passed away surrounded by his family at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home on April 21, 2019.He is survived by his wife Anna and three daughters Tina Canonico, Carmela (Antonio) Gervasi and Aurora Askew, grandchildren Gina (Brian) Saunderson, Moss (Michelle) Canonico, Stefania Canonico, Gabriel (Julia) Gervasi, Sara Gervasi, Jonathan and Michael Askew, plus six great-grandchildren Joel and Maia Canonico, Simona and Ezio Branzanti and Aliyah and Anthony Williams, one sister Emilia in Italy and family, friends and in-laws in Canada and in Italy.He is predeceased by his parents Clementina and Carmine and his siblings Vincenzina, Maria, Vincenzo, Immacolata and Settimio, his sons-in-law Vincenzo Canonico and James Askew.Gabriele was born in Lago, Cosenza, Italy the fourth of seven children. He moved to Canada with his family in 1967 having worked in Germany for the previous 10 years. He worked with the City of Kamloops retiring in 1979. Gabriele served in the Second World War and spent the last two years in Vienna. He had fond memories of his time in Vienna and spoke of the kindness of the people there. He often told stories of locals sharing bread with him when they hardly had enough for themselves.The family would like to thank Drs. Cattaneo and Weimar and receptionist Robyn for their wonderful care as well as the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice. A very special thank you to the neighbours, especially to Betty and Rick Petchnick.Gabriele had a great passion for music and dancing and would not pass up a chance to dance to the Cumparsita. As a memory for Gabriele, one can listen to The Blue Danube waltz, one of his favourite pieces of music.Friends wishing to pay their respects by viewing are invited to do so on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in the Schoening Funeral Chapel.The Reverend Father Paul Simms will celebrate the Funeral Mass on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Sacred Heart Cathedral.Should friends desire, donations to the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation, the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home or a charity of choice would be appreciated in Gabriele's memory.Condolences may be expressed at Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close