March 11, 1935 - June 22, 2019
After 63 years of marriage, Gail passed away at the home of her daughter in Langley, BC after a long battle with PSP (progressive supra-nuclear palsy) on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Gail is survived by her husband Ed, son Clint (Rena), son Jeffrey (Andrea), daughter Rosanne (Clarence) and son Max (Angelica), eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Jean, Eva, Janet, Stanley (Marilyn), Myrtle (Mike) and Lorne (Jan), many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Gail was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, and she had fond memories of growing up there with her brothers and sisters, cousins and friends. She married Ed and they moved to BC. She was an LPN and worked for a time at the Overlander Extended Care Hospital in Kamloops. Her many hobbies included sewing, crocheting, knitting, bowling, square dancing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. She was a wonderful, kind and loving mother, always very generous and hospitable. She loved each and every one of her grandchildren and made time for all of them. Many card games were learned and played around grandmas table.
She is at peace ~ and she will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Heritage House Community Center, 100 Lorne Street, Kamloops, BC on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Kamloops This Week on July 2, 2019